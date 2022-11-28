76.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 28, 2022
Wildwood woman jailed after returning to home of estranged boyfriend

By Staff Report
Amanda Byram 1
Amanda Byram

A Wildwood woman was jailed after returning to the home of her estranged boyfriend, whom she allegedly attacked about 10 days earlier.

Amanda Byram, 44, was booked Sunday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest by Wildwood police.

Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue to investigate a report of a physical disturbance. When they arrived, they found Byram arguing with her boyfriend. She said the argument was over the fact he had left their home for “several hours.” Officers discovered that a no contact had been ordered in the wake of Byram’s Nov. 16 arrest at the same home after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face.” Byram was not supposed to be in the home as part of her release on $5,000 bond.

She was taken into custody on a charge of violating a conditional release. Bond was set $1,000.

