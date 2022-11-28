Woman arrested on DUI charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic

A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Nicole Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.

Moldenhauer, whose clothes were turned inside out, struggled through field sobriety exercises. A baggie of marijuana was found in her underwear. Drug paraphernalia was also found in her vehicle, prior to towing. The Virginia native claimed she had “weak lungs” and could not provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.