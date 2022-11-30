74.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Deadline nearing for tornado disaster assistance

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Reminder for constituents in Lake, Citrus and Sumter counties that were negatively impacted by the March 2022 tornado – the deadline to apply for capital loan assistance is December 28! The disaster loan program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.94 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Apply under SBA declaration # 17380.  If you need additional assistance with your application or have questions about a pending application, please contact my Leesburg office at (352) 241-9220.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

