By Jim Cheesman
John L. Sullivan passed from this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. John L. was born on February 2, 1939, in Long Island City, New York to Cornelius and Margaret (Heenan) Sullivan.

John L. enjoyed all kinds of sports and played softball, pickleball, bowling, and stickball since moving from New York to The Villages in 2002.

At age 17, John L. began working as a pressman for such notable newspapers as the Journal American, the New York Post, and the New York Times, retiring in 2002.

He is survived by Catherine, his wife of 61 years, daughters Catherine Jean and Valerie, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing and memorial service on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 10:00am at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John L.’s name can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org).

