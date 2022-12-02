76.4 F
The Villages
Friday, December 2, 2022
Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

By Staff Report
An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.

Switzer, who was arrested in 2020 after a brawl with her live-in boyfriend over a television, was arrested on a charge of trespassing. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Photos