A great customer who followed me to Billy’s Cafe

If there were ever a real “Elf On The Shelf,” I knew him as Carl, aka “Buttons.”

Carl was a regular customer at a restaurant I worked at in Mount Dora. He had been dining there for years, and the one waitress, Polly, considered him her “Sugar Daddy.”

When I started working there, he and I immediately became buddies, even though Polly tried to monopolize his time during his regular visits. I’m sure it had something to do with him being a great tipper. I only lasted there a short time. Yet, fortunate for me, Carl followed me to the Diner in Eustis and eventually to Billy’s Cafe’ in Lady Lake.

Genuinely one of the kindest and most pleasant men I had ever met, he frequented all the nearby Mom & Pop shops handing out “I AM LOVED” buttons. Hence the nickname.

The timing of our meeting was pure luck on my part. I had just published my “Matilda Marmalade” book, and I was trying to figure out what trinket I could give when I sold each book. When I sell my “Serving Up Some Funny” joke books, I always give away a smiley face button to represent the smiles that come with the giggles while reading my books. What better way to treat my readers buying my book about hope than with a bonus button that reminds them they are loved!

Carl really enjoyed the idea of sharing his loot with me. The one thing he loved most at the ripe age of 80 (something) was sharing happy thoughts with EVERYONE. An avid walker, he said he walked 10 miles a day religiously. When not prancing around town spreading sunshine, generally because of bad weather, he would meet up with an old friend at the Altamonte Springs Mall to count their steps together. At the same time, he’d stop at the Helzberg Jewelry store to collect more buttons. Apparently, they have a giant fish bowl filled with buttons.

I’m sure all the employees at the store were used to and fond of Carl – as is everyone who meets him. They didn’t mind him taking as many as he liked. They had to appreciate that he was priceless in their marketing strategy.

Sadly, Carl recently passed away, leaving me with only my special allotment of his treasures. Unfortunately, I will have to devise a new plan when my supply runs out. Although the iconic pinback button, which made its debut in 1967, can still be found, I no longer have my jolly elf to fill my stocking. As always, the buttons are still free for paying customers. Otherwise, I can get them online, but I better plan on spending a pretty penny because eBay or Etsy now consider them collectibles.

I realize now I shouldn’t have given away so many, but the warm fuzzies I got from sharing them were well worth it. I know I’d never get away with raiding a jewelry store’s freebie bucket as Carl did. Maybe, if I take a trip to the Altamonte Mall and share my tale, I might walk away with a couple extra in my pocket.

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.