Prominent financial adviser arrested after alleged attack at Wolfgang Puck

A prominent financial adviser has been arrested after allegedly attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages.

Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Wildwood Police Department where he was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

The arrest stems from an incident this past November at the restaurant at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. It was after hours and West, founder and CEO of the West Financial Group, was still at the restaurant, according to an arrest report. He was “too intoxicated to put his own shoes on,” and a waitress who was familiar with him attempted to provide assistance after he had fallen. He was helped to his feet and the waitress was walking him to a men’s room where he could clean up.

“You are pretty for a black girl and you are coming home with me tonight,” West told the waitress.

She informed him she is married and had no interest in accompanying him home.

He attempted to pull her into the bathroom with him.

“You are coming in here with me,” he told her.

He clamped his arm around her neck, “completely cutting off her breathing,” the report said.

Once in the bathroom, he grabbed the woman’s hand and placed it on his crotch.

A co-worker grabbed West’s arm and the waitress was able to get away.

West was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond