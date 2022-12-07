80 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Ex-employee at World of Beer accused of keying vehicle of her former boss

By Staff Report
Shae McKenzie Kyne

An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check.

Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief following the incident which took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Kyne was picking up her final check which was handed to her by the manager. Kyne walked into the parking lot and keyed the word “Bitch” onto the lower front of the driver’s side door of the manager’s burgundy Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Damage was estimated at $1,200, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness shot a photo of the suspicious activity and shared it with police.

Kyne was arrested at her home. She is already on probation through 2024 on a charge of burglary. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

