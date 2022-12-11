64.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 11, 2022
DUI arrest tossed out of court in case of Bad Parking at Sam’s Club

By Staff Report
Leonard Izera Durham
A drunk driving case has been tossed out of court in a situation in which Bad Parking led to the suspect’s arrest at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg, who was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving under the influence.

“The facts and unavailable evidence make conviction at trial unlikely,” according to an announcement from the office of State Attorney William Gladson.

An officer spotted Durham’s Ford SUV “parked at an angle taking up two spots in such a way that no other vehicle would be able to occupy either spot,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Durham was soon seen walking toward the SUV with “an unsteady gait.” He got into the vehicle and appeared to have a “dazed and glazed expression on his face.” When officers asked him to exit the vehicle, he “needed to use the driver door for balance.” He was uncooperative and refused to take part in field sobriety exercises. He also refused to provide a breath sample. Durham was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

