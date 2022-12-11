The Villages to offer two official Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremonies

For the first time, The Villages will have two official Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremonies. Villagers are invited to attend one or both events.

The lighting of the menorah will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at Brownwood Paddock Square and Thursday, Dec. 22 at Spanish Springs Town Square. The events will take place at 2 p.m. in celebration of Hanukkah and will be led by members of Temple Shalom. Members of the congregation will retell the Hanukkah story with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and the Temple Shalom Choir will perform.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special prayers. The word Hanukkah means dedication. It celebrates the ancient miracle when there was just enough oil to keep the Holy Lamp lit for one night but it lasted for eight nights. Jewish people around the works celebrate and light their menorahs, eat fried foods such as potato latkes and doughnuts and give gifts.

This event is open to the entire community. You do not need to be a member of the congregation to attend.

It should be noted that Temple Shalom members will light the Menorahs in each square for all eight nights of Hanukkah. The Villages Recreation has set up a Hanukkah display in each Recreation Center to commemorate the holiday and will light the menorahs on the appropriate nights.