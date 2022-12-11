64.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 11, 2022
type here...

The Villages to offer two official Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremonies

By Staff Report

For the first time, The Villages will have two official Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremonies. Villagers are invited to attend one or both events.

The lighting of the menorah will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at Brownwood Paddock Square and Thursday, Dec. 22 at Spanish Springs Town Square. The events will take place at 2 p.m. in celebration of Hanukkah and will be led by members of Temple Shalom. Members of the congregation will retell the Hanukkah story with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and the Temple Shalom Choir will perform.

A big crowd showed up Sunday for the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah at Brownwood Paddock Square
A big crowd showed up in 2021 for the lighting of the Hanukkah Menorah at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special prayers. The word Hanukkah means dedication. It celebrates the ancient miracle when there was just enough oil to keep the Holy Lamp lit for one night but it lasted for eight nights. Jewish people around the works celebrate and light their menorahs, eat fried foods such as potato latkes and doughnuts and give gifts.

This event is open to the entire community. You do not need to be a member of the congregation to attend.

It should be noted that Temple Shalom members will light the Menorahs in each square for all eight nights of Hanukkah. The Villages Recreation has set up a Hanukkah display in each Recreation Center to commemorate the holiday and will light the menorahs on the appropriate nights. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Workers using bathroom at Cattail pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident offers a suggestion about the steady stream of workers using the bathroom at the Cattail swimming pool.

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the “shameful” situation at the emergency room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Here’s how we can alleviate parking problems at town squares

A Village of Bonnybrook resident has an idea for alleviating parking problems at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People on the side of the road don’t want to work

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that people begging on the side of the road don’t want to work because they get money from people who feel sorry for them.

The Villages Hospital

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the excellent treatment received at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos