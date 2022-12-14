Lady Lake man celebrating birthday ordered to pour out Budweiser during traffic stop

A Lady Lake man celebrating his 66th birthday was ordered to pour out his Budweiser beer during a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Lonnie Andus Cantrell, who lives at 5207 Lake Griffin Road, was driving a gray Chevy SUV at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street when an officer noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

There were two open bottles of Budweiser vehicle in the vehicle and Cantrell, who was identified by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, said it was his birthday. Cantrell and the passenger were ordered to pour out the beers through the vehicle’s windows.

An officer noticed a piece of broken glass pipe on the pavement near the vehicle. It tested positive for the residue of methamphetamine. A second piece of the broken pipe was spotted on the floorboard of the driver’s side of Cantrell’s vehicle. Cantrell tried to blame the pipe’s possession on the passenger, however, police determined it belonged to him.

He was arrested on charges of attempting to destroy evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an open container violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.