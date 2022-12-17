47.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Husband, Father, Grand Father, Great Grandfather and Air Force Veteran, Edward Wayne Charleston, CMSGT RET passed away after an illness on Friday, December 9, 2022. At 82, he is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Joanne Charleston, both of The Villages. He also leaves a family that includes his daughter Suzanne Charleston of Great Falls, Virginia, and his son David Charleston of Wakefield, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his son John Charleston, MSGT RET. He served in the Air Force for 26 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was proud to serve his country.

His family includes David’s wife Paula, children Cathryn Roberts married to Jon Roberts and Maecy Charleston and John’s wife Denise, children Crystal Szulczynski married to Stevie Szulczynski, Christine Lafountain married to Logan Lafountain and Alexia Scott married to Micah Scott. Edward also had five great grandchildren: Cameron, Miranda, Carson, Jace and Cienna.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, December 20 at 10:00 am at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the New Horizons Band (checks payable to Bands of the Villages, ATTN: Doreen Lynd, 2101 Pink Blossom Court, The Villages, FL 32162) where Edward was a charter member and played the tenor saxophone for over 15 years. Kindly note Ed Charleston on the memo line of the check.

