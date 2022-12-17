64.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Village of Summerhill man to lose license after DUI arrest in crash

By Staff Report
Brian Leavitt

A Village of Summerhill man will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest after a crash earlier this year.

Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, pleaded guilty last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The crash occurred July 22 in Wildwood when Leavitt failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store and it appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The sample was returned Aug. 30 to the Wildwood police officer investigating the crash. FDLE found that Leavitt had a blood alcohol level of .203. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

