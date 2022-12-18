Watch out for the 12 Schemes of Christmas

This week, we warned Floridians about the 12 Schemes of Christmas. It’s a busy time of year for shoppers, retailers and delivery companies as millions of gifts are sold, shipped and delivered. It’s also a busy season for scammers concocting schemes to exploit the holiday demand.

Our 12 Schemes of Christmas Consumer Alert highlights some of these schemes and provides tips to help consumers avoid falling prey. From 12 shoulder surfers spying on your ATM transaction, to five porch pirates stealing packages off your doorstep—our warning raises awareness about different ways holiday shoppers may be targeted.

To check out the complete list of all these holiday season schemes, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.

While you are visiting our website, you can also download our 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. This guide is full of additional tips and resources designed to help you avoid online shopping scams, fake charities and more.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.