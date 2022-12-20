Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue.

The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.

The winery, which hosts tours and music events as well as serving as a venue for weddings, had been licensed in 2015 for 50 seats and the use of single-service items only, according to the inspector’s report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. However, the inspector found that there were 44 indoor seats and 193 outdoor seats at the winery. Those figures exceed the evaluation for septic capacity and local fire authority. In addition, the inspector found that a dish machine was in use with non-single service items.

Stop sale orders were issued by the inspector due to high-priority violations with regard to the temperature of chicken filets. The inspector also found raw shell eggs stored over condiments in a walk-in cooler, another high-priority violation.

There were live flying insects in the winery’s kitchen, including 12 flies in the cook line and seven live flies in the dish machine area. There were about 50 lives flies in the outdoor covered kitchen. Winery personnel told the inspector that “the fly issue is due to being on agricultural property with farm animals present,” the report said.

The inspector also found that the manager in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

The starting fee is $1,500 for wedding receptions during peak season at Whispering Oaks Winery, according to the winery’s website.