4. Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller found guilty of perjury

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was found guilty of perjury.

The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18 in Marion County Court.

It was the No. 4 story in The Villages in 2022.

The Village of Sanibel resident was immediately led away to jail, where he will remain until he is sentence.

The perjury charge stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search.

Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.