Friday, December 30, 2022
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood

By Staff Report

Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures.

It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022.

The windmill and water tower were found to be rotting at their bases and had to be demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season.

The windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock will be demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season
The windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season.

The original cost of the demolition and reconstruction was estimated to be $225,000, with funding to come from residents living south of County Road 466.

Pressure from residents forced officials to use some creativity and opting to use steel rather than wood for the replacement of the windmill and water tower. A single bidder came in at a more palatable $126,756 for the project.

The new water tower is up at Brownwood Paddock Square
The new windmill and water tower are up at Brownwood Paddock Square

The new structures were in place prior to Christmas.

