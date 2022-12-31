69.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist

By Staff Report
Lloyd Douglas Walters
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.

He had been westbound on State Road 44 at 7:25 p.m. when he changed lanes and collided with a Suzuki motorcycle ridden by a 51-year-old Kissimmee man, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist, who had also been westbound on State Road 44, was ejected from the motorcycle as it overturned. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Walters fled the scene.

The investigation into the accident shut down westbound traffic on State Road 44 near Lake Okahumpka Park.

He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving under the influence manslaughter and no valid driver’s license.  He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $750,000 bond.

Letters to the Editor

