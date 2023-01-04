Densan Park father arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter

A Densan Park father was arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter.

Martin Leo Shifflette, 56, of the development off County Road 101 in Oxford, was arrested after his daughter reported the incident to the Wildwood Police Department.

She said she had locked herself in her bedroom and did not want to be disturbed. Shifflette tried to gain entry to the bedroom to check on his daughter. She eventually unlocked the door and she “started yelling” at her father “using explicit language,” the report said. In response, he slapped her in the face with an open palm. She claimed he also “pressed on her chest making it difficult to breathe.”

Shifflette met with police on Tuesday and was taken into custody on a charge of battery after admitting to “smacking” his daughter in the face. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.