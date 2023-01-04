82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
type here...

Spruce Creek South resident arrested on drunk driving charge

By Staff Report
Jeffrey John Wilchinsky
Jeffrey John Wilchinsky

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after sipping from mini bottles of vodka.

Jeffrey John Wilchinsky, 63, was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday afternoon on SE Hwy. 42 when he was straddling the lanes of the roadway and weaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached Wilchinsky, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. He admitted he had consumed three drinks and “began to beg to go home.”

Three small bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka were found in the vehicle. Wilchinsky said he had been in Wildwood photographing trains.

Wilchinsky, who described himself as a “retired law enforcement officer,” refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and did not provide a breath sample. Wilchinsky admitted he had been arrested last year on a drunk driving charge in New Haven, Conn.

Wilchinsky was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Stonecrester who didn’t buy in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a Stonecrester’s Letter to the Editor about not buying a home in The Villages.

Electric bicycles and entitlement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his assessment of e-bikes and exploding popularity in The Villages.

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania is a coward

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident warns readers not to believe the “propaganda” about the outgoing Pennsylvania governor.

Visitors and vacationers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident responds to a previous letter writer who made the point that visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun.

Why do so many Villages residents hate to see their neighbors’ grandkids?

A resident of Maine cannot understand why some Villagers scowl when they see grandchildren visiting. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos