Spruce Creek South resident arrested on drunk driving charge

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after sipping from mini bottles of vodka.

Jeffrey John Wilchinsky, 63, was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday afternoon on SE Hwy. 42 when he was straddling the lanes of the roadway and weaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached Wilchinsky, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. He admitted he had consumed three drinks and “began to beg to go home.”

Three small bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka were found in the vehicle. Wilchinsky said he had been in Wildwood photographing trains.

Wilchinsky, who described himself as a “retired law enforcement officer,” refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and did not provide a breath sample. Wilchinsky admitted he had been arrested last year on a drunk driving charge in New Haven, Conn.

Wilchinsky was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.