Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting

Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December.

Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case of mistaken identity from the Dec. 12 meeting about the planned housing development on Edwards Road.

Rural residents of the proposed development are bitterly contesting the project and the irreversible impact they fear it will have on their way of life.

Edwards Road resident Joyce Weber wrote a Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com, accusing Hannan of being too cozy with the developer at the planning and zoning meeting. Edwards Road residents said they wanted to see Hannan barred from voting on the development.

The accusation prompted town officials to review security surveillance footage from the commission chambers on the night of the planning and zoning meeting. The footage appears to uphold Hannan’s assertion that he sat far away from the developer of the project and had very minimal to no contact with anyone associated with it.

The 87-year-old commissioner, who was first elected in 2004, is a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages.