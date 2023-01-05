72.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...

Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting

By Meta Minton
Paul Hannan
Paul Hannan

Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December.

Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case of mistaken identity from the Dec. 12 meeting about the planned housing development on Edwards Road.

Rural residents of the proposed development are bitterly contesting the project and the irreversible impact they fear it will have on their way of life.

Edwards Road resident Joyce Weber wrote a Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com, accusing Hannan of being too cozy with the developer at the planning and zoning meeting. Edwards Road residents said they wanted to see Hannan barred from voting on the development.

A rendering of the development was presented Monday night
A rendering of the Edwards Road project shows the proposed layout of the development.

The accusation prompted town officials to review security surveillance footage from the commission chambers on the night of the planning and zoning meeting. The footage appears to uphold Hannan’s assertion that he sat far away from the developer of the project and had very minimal to no contact with anyone associated with it.

The 87-year-old commissioner, who was first elected in 2004, is a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why not do some research?

A Villager writes that some research ought to be done before speed humps are installed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of DeSoto resident disagrees with a previous Letter to the Editor and contends that grandchildren are welcome in The Villages by the vast majority of residents.

The Developer of The Villages only cares about money

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Developer of The Villages only cares about money.

Response to Stonecrester who didn’t buy in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a Stonecrester’s Letter to the Editor about not buying a home in The Villages.

Electric bicycles and entitlement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his assessment of e-bikes and exploding popularity in The Villages.

Photos