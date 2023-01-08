Last week, standing on the steps of our Historic state capitol, I took the oath of office to serve a second term as Florida’s Attorney General. It is such an honor to be entrusted with the colossal responsibility to support, protect and defend our Constitution, the sovereignty of the State of Florida, and the rights and safety of all Floridians.

Protecting Floridians is a high calling. It is a challenge I am humbled and honored to face head on. We enjoyed some major victories during the last four years—defending Florida from federal overreach, taking on Big Tech to protect children and securing billions of dollars in relief for consumers.

I am proud to report that Florida TaxWatch named us the 2022 State Agency of the Year. We also received national recognition for our efforts to stop moving scams.

Other highlights from the hard-working public servants in the Florida Attorney General’s Office include:

Securing more than $3 billion through our historic litigation holding major opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis;

Recovering more than $535 million through our Consumer Protection Division;

Obtaining more than $173 million in settlements and judgments through our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit; and

Winning more than $230 million as a result of our antitrust litigation efforts.

These are just a few victories in our ongoing mission to protect Floridians and defend our state. I am so excited about what we will accomplish during the next four years and look forward to working with all of you to build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.