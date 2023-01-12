Four chaplains who gave up their lives to be focus of presentation in The Villages

Four chaplains who gave up their lives for the sake of others in World War II will be the focus of a presentation next week in The Villages.

Members and guests of the John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are invited to a presentation on the chaplain’s role in the armed forces.

The presenter will be Chaplain Christina Regule, U.S. Army (Ret.) of The Villages. She is active in the Tri County Vets organization.

American Legion posts throughout the nation will be observing Four Chaplains Day on Feb. 3.

This day is to commemorate the four military chaplains who gave up their life jackets so that others might live after their troop ship, the USS Dorchester, had been torpedoed by a German U boat on Feb. 3, 1943. More than 900 troops were aboard and only 230 survived. This was the second worst sea disaster of World War II. Congress, in 1998, established Four Chaplains Day to honor these men.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.