Man from Guatemala arrested after caught driving without license in Coleman

By Staff Report
A man from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Coleman.

Wilmer Lopez, 21, of Summerfield, was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday on when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, it was determined that the native of Guatemala has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a verbal warning for failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

