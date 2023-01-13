60 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...

Official adds her voice to those unhappy with ramp at temporary postal facility

By Meta Minton

An elected official has added her voice to those complaining about the ramp at the temporary postal facility set up at Hacienda Hills.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Kathy Porter said the ramp at the trailer is difficult to navigate for residents with mobility issues.

“That ramp cannot possibly be ADA compliant,” Porter said.

The ramp at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility
The ramp at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility.

The former Hacienda Hills postal station was demolished this week and will be rebuilt. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.

Residents spoke out earlier this week before the Amenity Authority Committee with regard to their frustration with the temporary facility which has limited hours and is being staffed by Community Watch. The resident labeled it a “debacle.”

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said the ramp meets standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“But if residents are struggling with it, we want to help them out,” she added.

The stairs are blocked at the temporary postal station
The stairs are blocked at the temporary postal station.

The temporarily facility has been set up as a cooperative effort involving The Villages government, the U.S. Postal Service and the Developer, who is building villas at the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020.

If the trailer was not in place, residents would be forced to travel to the Lady Lake Post Office to pick up their mail.

The trailer which is acting as the temporary postal station has been rented, therefore adjustments to the ramp would have to be made by the company that owns it.

Officials have indicated the temporary trailer will likely be in use for a year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

New Yorker says short-term rentals are detrimental

A New Yorker, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the controversial topic of short-term rentals in The Villages.

Grandchildren driving golf carts

A Villager who enjoys seeing grandchildren in The Villages has been horrified at the lack of supervision for these precious children. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Increased costs to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the rising costs of living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, especially when it comes to golf.

Sinkholes are being caused by cheap materials

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident has harsh criticism of the utilities department and blames “sinkholes” on cheap materials.

The increase in our monthly fees must stop

A Village of Amelia resident contends the increase in fees paid by residents must stop. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos