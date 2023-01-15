Wildwood Middle High School Speech and Debate program earns charters status

The Wildwood Middle High School Speech and Debate program has earned charter status in the National Speech & Debate Association in just a year and a half.

This significant achievement is the highest school membership honor this association offers.

To become a charter member, this program has demonstrated excellence in attaining new members and degrees in the Honor Society over the last three years.

Degrees are earned by students and coaches through speech and debate competition, community service, and leadership activities. Each degree represents hours of learning, practice, and improvement from the team.

“Participation in speech and debate changes lives,” said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “We are extremely proud of our charter schools, coaches, and students for their hard work and dedication to this transformative activity.”