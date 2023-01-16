66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 16, 2023
type here...

Father sentenced to seven years in prison after son dies of gunshot wound

By Staff Report
Christopher Wyatt
Christopher Wyatt

A father has been sentenced to seven years in prison after his 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in an accident at their home.

Christopher Wyatt, 33, of Lady Lake, was sentenced earlier this month in Lake County Court in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded in 2020 at the family home on Singletary Road.

On the day of Jeramyah’s death, his parents heard a loud bang followed by the screaming of their 10-year-old daughter. Wyatt ran upstairs and discovered his son had been fatally shot in the head. The boy had been with his siblings in the master bedroom where a loaded Diamondback assault rifle had been stored under the bed. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and determined Jeramyah had died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Jeramyah Wyatt

There had been an incident 10 months earlier in which Jeramyah and the other children were home alone and thought they heard a noise. Jeramyah armed himself with his father’s shotgun and went to investigate the noise. Law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families were called to investigate and Wyatt and the children claimed that Jeramyah did not use the shotgun, but had retrieved a BB gun. The investigation was closed, but Wyatt was counseled on the proper storage of firearms. He signed a form acknowledging that the safe storage of firearms is required by Florida law.

While Wyatt was free on bond in the aggravated manslaughter case, he was arrested after allegedly attacking the 11-year-old son of his girlfriend.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages IDs should be required at the town squares

A Soulliere Villas resident contends that Villages IDs should be required at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Amenity fees don’t fund town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wants to set the record straight on amenity fees and the town squares.

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what really constitutes seat saving at town square.

Too many accidents on County Road 466A

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many accidents on County Road 466A. She says they could be avoided.

Some people are slobs

A Villager, who regularly picks up trash in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has concluded that some people are slobs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos