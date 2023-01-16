64.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 16, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location.

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex.

The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

“We are looking for vegetable vendors and all those looking to sell homemade items,” said Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske. 

Vendors can obtain an application at:

Farmers-Market-application-2023.pdf

For additional information, contact Burske at (352) 430-0451.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees don’t fund town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wants to set the record straight on amenity fees and the town squares.

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what really constitutes seat saving at town square.

Too many accidents on County Road 466A

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many accidents on County Road 466A. She says they could be avoided.

Some people are slobs

A Villager, who regularly picks up trash in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has concluded that some people are slobs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mexico’s president says the United States needs to ‘do more’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident resents a statement from the president of Mexico, prodding the United States to “do more.”

Photos