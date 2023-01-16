Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location.

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex.

The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

“We are looking for vegetable vendors and all those looking to sell homemade items,” said Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske.

Vendors can obtain an application at:

Farmers-Market-application-2023.pdf

For additional information, contact Burske at (352) 430-0451.