Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at new location

The Lady Lake Farmers Market will return in February at a new location.
The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be taking place at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex.
The farmers market will kick off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14
“We are looking for vegetable vendors and all those looking to sell homemade items,” said Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske.
Vendors can obtain an application at:
Farmers-Market-application-2023.pdf
For additional information, contact Burske at (352) 430-0451.