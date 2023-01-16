Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru

A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.

In addition to being ordered to seek anger management counseling, Ferguson has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a lesser charge of trespass to a conveyance. She had originally faced a felony charge of battery.

On the day of the incident, Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.

“During the course of the argument, the defendant reached through the victim’s window and struck the victim’s face with her open hand,” according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The altercation was witnessed by “multiple employees” at the restaurant. Police officers responded to the scene, but Ferguson drove away.

She was arrested on Aug. 3, 2021 at her home at 40141 Oakridge Drive.