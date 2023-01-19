80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...

Former supervisor honored for years of service in CDD 7

By Meta Minton

A former supervisor has been honored for his years of service in Community Development District 7.

William VonDohlen served for nearly a decade on the CDD 7 board of supervisors.

William Von Dohlen was presented with a clock by Community Development District 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti
William VonDohlen was presented with a clock by Community Development District 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

“It was a high point of my life,” the retired lawyer said Thursday morning when he received a commemorative clock from CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

VonDohlen stepped down to care for his wife, who passed away in 2022.

The chairman said that VonDohlen’s legal background had been important to the board in its decision-making process.

The Village of Bonita resident is a graduate of Syracuse University College of Law and was a partner in several law firms specializing in municipal law, estates, real esate and business law.

“Your expertise was always a big help,” Vicenti said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages. Period!

Republicans refuse to do anything about George Santos

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Republicans who refuse to do anything about George Santos.

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of On Top of The World weighs in on the idea of requiring Villages IDs for entry into the town squares.

We should be thankful for guests to town squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident says we should be thankful for visitors to the town squares. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Square IDs

A Spruce Creek resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for neighbors in The Villages.

Photos