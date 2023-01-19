Former supervisor honored for years of service in CDD 7

A former supervisor has been honored for his years of service in Community Development District 7.

William VonDohlen served for nearly a decade on the CDD 7 board of supervisors.

“It was a high point of my life,” the retired lawyer said Thursday morning when he received a commemorative clock from CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

VonDohlen stepped down to care for his wife, who passed away in 2022.

The chairman said that VonDohlen’s legal background had been important to the board in its decision-making process.

The Village of Bonita resident is a graduate of Syracuse University College of Law and was a partner in several law firms specializing in municipal law, estates, real esate and business law.

“Your expertise was always a big help,” Vicenti said.