Sumter County’s graduation rate exceeds state average

Sumter District Schools are celebrating an improved graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year.

Sumter’s graduation rate of 93.1 percent is higher than the state average of 87.3 percent.

“Sumter’s graduation rate was ranked 8th in the state for the year,” said Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley.

Additionally, all subcategories of students ranked above the state average. For example, Sumter’s Students with Disabilities ranked 8th in Florida and graduated 92.3 percent compared to the state’s 89.5 percent.

Students who qualified for free and reduced lunch ranked 12th in the state and had a graduation rate of 89.5 percent compared to the state’s 83.1 percent.

Sumter’s English Language Learners ranked second in the state and graduated 92.9 percent compared to the state’s 73 percent.

Each high school in the district also demonstrated an increase in graduation rates, with all three scoring well above the state average.

“Sumter’s students, parents, and teachers worked cooperatively to make these numbers possible,” Shirley added.