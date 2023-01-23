Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel

A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel.

Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.

The officer approached Liddle and noticed that his face was painted black along with his neck, arms and legs. The officer suspected it was an apparent attempt to conceal his identity as well as to make him less visible in the nighttime hours. When the officer asked Liddle about his painted face, Liddle claimed, “I was playing with kids.”

Liddle has a long list of arrests including an incident this past summer when he was caught with a stolen shopping cart,

Liddle was arrested on a charge of prowling. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.