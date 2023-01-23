63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 23, 2023
type here...

Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel

By Staff Report
Joseph Brock Liddle
Joseph Brock Liddle

A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel.

Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.

The officer approached Liddle and noticed that his face was painted black along with his neck, arms and legs. The officer suspected it was an apparent attempt to conceal his identity as well as to make him less visible in the nighttime hours. When the officer asked Liddle about his painted face, Liddle claimed, “I was playing with kids.”

Liddle has a long list of arrests including an incident this past summer when he was caught with a stolen shopping cart,

Liddle was arrested on a charge of prowling. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Older residents rely on print version of Recreation News

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says older residents rely on the print version of the Recreation News.

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

A Village of Summerhill resident shares a story about a group saving seats at a town square in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The reason there are accidents in the roundabouts

A Village of Fernandina resident explains the reason there are accidents in the roundabouts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages IDs cannot be required at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, an “outsider” contends that The Villages would be foolish to enact an ID requirement at the town squares.

Photos