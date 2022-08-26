91.9 F
The Villages
Friday, August 26, 2022
Homeless man arrested after spotted pushing Walmart shopping cart

By Meta Minton
A homeless man was arrested after he was spotted pushing a Walmart shopping cart.

Joseph Brock Liddle, 31, was pushing the shopping cart at about 3 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. From the color scheme, it appeared to be a Walmart shopping cart, the officer noted in the report. The shopping cart appeared to be fairly new.

Liddle was found to be in possession of several Ondansetron prescription pills,  which are used to prevent nausea and vomiting usually experienced by cancer parents in chemotherapy or radiation therapy. He claimed he found the pills while digging through a homeowner’s trash.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a shopping cart and possession of pills without a prescription. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Liddle has previously been arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

