By Jim Cheesman
Shirley M. Nicholas passed away January 17, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born to Howard B and Francis Martin on February 7, 1936 in Mattoon Illinois and raised in Butler, Pennsylvania. She graduated with honors from Butler High School in 1953 then migrated to Florida in 1961. She earned her AA degree and then her BS in Computer Science while raising 4 children. Employed by a civil engineering firm that was acting as City Engineers for several Florida cities. She had a natural talent as an artist which started early in Junior High School and continued through her life until she could no longer paint.

As a widower she reconnected with her High School sweetheart and married Peter J Nicholas on January 18, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents Howard B and Francis Martin, Kara Kinney, and Shannon Chadwell.

She is survived by Husband Peter J Nicholas, son Jim Wheeler(Karen), daughter Amy Chadwell(John), daughter Laurie Kinney(Greg), son Doug Wheeler(Laurie), grandchildren; Amanda Spor(Chase), CJ Wheeler(Brittany), Johnie Chadwell, Clay Kinney, Kelci Kinney (Tyler), RJ Norden, Dylan Wheeler, great grandchildren, Calvin Spor, Roslyn Kinney, Fallon Wheeler.

The Celebration of Life is planned for 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at New Covenant United Methodist Church 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to New Covenant United Methodist Church.

