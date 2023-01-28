64.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 28, 2023
type here...

Son arrested after unwelcome visit to mother’s home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Kenneth John Dainty
Kenneth John Dainty

A son was arrested after an unwelcome visit to his mother’s home in The Villages.

Kenneth John Dainty, 49, was arrested for violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence when he showed up at about 1 p.m. Friday at his mother’s home in the Village of Ashland.

Dainty had been served the previous day with the order of protection which had been obtained by his mother earlier in the week in Sumter County Court. The order bars Dainty from being within 500 feet of his mother’s home.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident says officials must keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Medicare and Rick Scott

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident says U.S. Sen. Rick Scott should not be trusted when it comes to Medicare.

Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages

A Village of Fernandina resident whose mother survived the Holocaust wants to set the record straight about a remembrance event in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rule about inherited land causing siblings to fight

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, raises some concerns about inherited land.

Some seat saving at the square is OK

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident raises the issue of saving your seat at the square when you need to run to the restroom.

Photos