Son arrested after unwelcome visit to mother’s home in The Villages

A son was arrested after an unwelcome visit to his mother’s home in The Villages.

Kenneth John Dainty, 49, was arrested for violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence when he showed up at about 1 p.m. Friday at his mother’s home in the Village of Ashland.

Dainty had been served the previous day with the order of protection which had been obtained by his mother earlier in the week in Sumter County Court. The order bars Dainty from being within 500 feet of his mother’s home.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.