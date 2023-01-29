John W. Bansley, 65, of Oxford, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Inverness, Florida.

John was born on April 10, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY and came to Florida in 1977. As a young man he joined the US Navy in 1976 and was proud to serve his country. He married his wife, Alyce in 1976 celebrating 46 years of marriage. John retired from Tile Supply Inc after 30 years.

John is survived by his wife, Alyce and two sons, John T Bansley and Kevin A Bansley, Grandsons Mason Bansley and Colton Bansley. Brother Walter Bansley III, Sisters Kathleen Gordineer, Eileen Paulson, Deborah Hill and Theresa Lloyd. He was preceded in death by His parents Walter Bansley II and Helen Bansley.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 4 pm – 7 pm at Banks, Page & Theus funeral home, 410 Webster St, Wildwood, FL.

There will be Military Honors Presentation, followed by a time of sharing for family and friends beginning at 4:30 pm Sharp.

