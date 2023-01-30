Dennis John Sauer of The Villages, FL went to be with his Lord on January 23, 2023.

Dennis was born in Detroit, MI to parents August Sauer and Edith Sauer in 1930. He served in the United States Air Force and later practiced in the Detroit area as a Dentist. He was active in Gratiot Avenue Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He loved singing in the choir, men’s quartets and playing the keyboard.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dora, father, August, mother, Edith, siblings Wesley Sauer, Marilyn Fischer, and Elmer Sauer.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Nellie, sister, Joyce Strasburg (Doug), daughters Suzan Hatch (John) and Linda Gowman (Fred) and 3 grandchildren. Donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a future date.