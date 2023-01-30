Joan M. Cove, 83, of York, Maine passed away January 19th, 2023 at her home surrounded by family, where she resided with her daughter, Jennifer and granddaughter, Maggie Mae.

Joan was born and raised in Springfield, MA and went on to graduate from Bay Path College where she received a degree in office management. After graduation she married William (Bill) Woodhead, and was sadly widowed at the age of 26.

In 1968 she married the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Cove. Together they raised their four children in Ludlow, MA in the winter and in York, ME during summers and vacations. In later years, Joan and Chuck wintered in The Villages, Florida.

Joan loved to travel the world, she and Chuck attended clown university in The Villages where they became professional clowns donating their time to work with children’s charities. She enjoyed playing games everyday, cooking and baking (she was phenomenal in the kitchen – her secret ingredient was love), had a contagious laugh and wicked sense of humor enjoyed by all who knew her, and most of all, she loved being with family and friends.

Joan had been a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Ludlow, MA where she served on the parish committee and board, and was an active member of St. Christopher Church in York.

Joan is predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Cove, her parents James and Marie (Erickson) Rowley, her sister, Elizabeth (Rowley) Spencer, and her brother, James Rowley. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: Lisa Woodhead of McMinnville, Oregon, her daughter Kristen Nance and her husband Jerry and children, Wren and Sage, TJ Humphreys and his wife Vanessa, Nicholas Humphreys and his wife Carly and children Abigail and Jack, Jay Woodhead of Sanford, Maine and his wife Barbara and their son Tristan Woodhead and his wife Miranda of NYC, Sally (Woodhead) Naumann and her husband Robert of The Villages, Florida and their children, Amanda Naumann of Wintergarden, FL, and Christine Tuttle and husband Joshua of Rochester and their daughter, Twyla Rose, Jennifer Cove of York, Maine and her daughter, Maggie Mae Cove.

A very special thank you to Beacon Hospice and deepest appreciation to her caregiver, Athena Hanson for the wonderful care she gave to our mother.