Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns

Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns.

Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.

The officers drew their Glock 17 pistols and pointed them at Johnson, who continued to refuse to obey their commands. One of the officers fired a non-lethal stun device at Johnson, who fell to the ground when he was hit.

A search of Johnson turned up:

• A Steoger black handgun with a chambered round;

• A Glock 22 black handgun with a chambered round;

• A Smith & Wesson .38 special which was loaded;

• A clear plastic bag containing 5.82 grams of a marijuana;

• Pills which tested positive as Ecstasy;

• Numerous rounds of ammunition.

Johnson, who had been arrested in a gun-related incident in 2019, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

He was taken into custody and taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. After he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $303,000.