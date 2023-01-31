61.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
William F. Brown Jr.

By Staff Report
William Bill F. Brown
William F. Brown Jr.

William (Bill) F. Brown, Jr. age 76, passed away on January 26, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Laurie Brown, his children Kimberly Brown, Brian Brown (Lori), Russell Brown (Catherine) and Emily Sherwood. His loving grandchildren, Chelsea, Nathaniel, Natalie and Mylah. He is also survived by his brother Allen Brown (Dianna), Leroy (Scotty) Scott (Carol Ann) and his sister in law Lori Brown, along with many nieces and nephews.

Bill is a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. For his service he earned numerous medals. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corp., achieving the rank of Lance Corporal.
Bill spent his life building his construction company and in his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing and stock car races. Bill always loved spending time with his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the families convenience at a later date in New York.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Everyone is welcome to attend

Viewing hours
Thursday, February 2, 2023 2:00-4:00pm
Baldwin Brother’s Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs
1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159

Graveside service:
Friday February 3, 2023 1:30pm
(please arrive by 1:00pm)
Florida National Cemetery
6502 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513

Bill is greatly missed but will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to any Veterans association and/or organization.

