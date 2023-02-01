74 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
We must hold Biden accountable when it comes to energy policy  

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, House Republicans upheld another commitment to Americans by holding President Biden accountable for his way on American energy and passed legislation to protect our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. House Republicans voted to pass H.R. 21, the Strategic Production Response Act.

This bill prohibits the Secretary of Energy from releasing products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, except in times of severe energy supply interruption, and requires the Secretary to develop a plan to replace any releases from the reserve with an increase in American petroleum production.
During the bill debate on the House Floor something that happened since 2016 took place – members debated nearly 150 amendments that were offered by Democrat and Republican members of Congress in an open and transparent process!

One amendment that I supported ensures that Florida’s gulf coast is protected from oil drilling.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

