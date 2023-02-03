Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg

A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg.

Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Baker said he was “scared,” so he hid the gun in a bag and threw it into the woods on Powell Street.

Baker has previous multiple felony convictions, including a 2018 conviction for theft of a motor vehicle in Orange County.

The person who was shot was not cooperative with police and refused to sign any paperwork.

Baker was arrested on charges of firing a weapon on residential property, attempting to conceal evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.