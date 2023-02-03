57 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg

By Staff Report
Stanley James Baker
Stanley James Baker

A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg.

Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Baker said he was “scared,” so he hid the gun in a bag and threw it into the woods on Powell Street.

Baker has previous multiple felony convictions, including a 2018 conviction for theft of a motor vehicle in Orange County.

The person who was shot was not cooperative with police and refused to sign any paperwork.

Baker was arrested on charges of firing a weapon on residential property, attempting to conceal evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Villager’s beer stolen at the square

A Village of Bradford resident describes the theft of his beer at town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was Oren Miller’s punishment appropriate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident weighs in on the sentencing hearing this week for former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller.

Photos