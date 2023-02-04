62.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Honoring Super Senior Sleuths in The Villages

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, at a ceremony in The Villages, we recognized five outstanding Seniors vs. Crime volunteers as Super Senior Sleuths, as well as the 2021-22 Senior Sleuth Advocate of the Year. Super Senior Sleuths are volunteers who go above and beyond in advocating and assisting older consumers in Florida.

Protecting Florida seniors is a mission close to my heart, and these volunteers work so hard to help us achieve this important goal.

The just-released 2022 Seniors vs. Crime Annual Report shows that these volunteers assisted nearly 8,000 consumers, logged more than 25,000 hours of free service and recovered more than $1.2 million for older Floridians.

Leading the charge are our Super Senior Sleuths:

  • Joanne Tramonte, SvC Region 1: Coral Springs office
  • Richard Fearnow, SvC Region 2: Lakeland office
  • Kathy Romanac, SvC Region 3: Flagler office
  • Sandy Belinksy, SvC Region 4: Ocala office
  • Lori Holcomb, SvC Region 5: Tallahassee office

Of these five great volunteers, we selected our Senior Sleuth Advocate of the Year—Richard Fearnow. With more than 20 years of service through the Seniors vs. Crime program, Richard is the go-to contact in Polk County to address senior-related disputes and complaints. He lives and breathes service to others, dedicating so much time and energy to protecting consumers.

It was a pleasure to recognize Richard and all these great volunteers. Their service and successes are helping us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

