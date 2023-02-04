Mary Rice

June 5, 1942 – January 29, 2023.

Our beautiful, sweet wife, mother, Nonny, sister and friend Mary Rice passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family and Pastor.

Mary’s story began June 5, 1942, in Corning New York. She was the second of 5 children born to Frank and Louise Giambrone.

She married Robert Rice of Hammondsport, NY in October 1961. They began their family while living on Keuka Lake. They moved to Rochester NY where their 2nd child was born.

Mary retired from the University of Rochester Strong Hospital after 25 years of working in Pediatric Cardiology.

They moved to the Villages, FL in 1999 and made every minute of retirement count.

Mary and her infectious smile will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

“Nonny”, as her family called her was known for her love of spending time with her family, cooking, traveling, and enjoying time with friends. Every memory of her will be cherished forever.

Preceded in death by her Louise Giambrone (Mother), Frank Giambrone (Father), 2 sisters Francie Howe and Sally Fuller, a brother Frank Giambrone.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Robert (Bob) Rice, daughter Lori Donalty (son-in-law Bob), son Brian Rice (daughter in-law Tracy), 3 grandchildren, Shawn Donalty, Bailey Rice and Brendan Rice, one sister Angie Good (Larry) and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service and reception will be held for her family and friends at the Savannah Center, 1545 North Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162, Ashley Wilkes Room on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 2 -4 pm.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to:

Ted and Diane Brantley House

17395 Southeast 109th Terrace Road, Summerfield, FL 34491.