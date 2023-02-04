46.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 4, 2023
type here...

Mary Rice

By Staff Report
Mary Rice
Mary Rice

Mary Rice
June 5, 1942 – January 29, 2023.

Our beautiful, sweet wife, mother, Nonny, sister and friend Mary Rice passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family and Pastor.

Mary’s story began June 5, 1942, in Corning New York. She was the second of 5 children born to Frank and Louise Giambrone.

She married Robert Rice of Hammondsport, NY in October 1961. They began their family while living on Keuka Lake. They moved to Rochester NY where their 2nd child was born.

Mary retired from the University of Rochester Strong Hospital after 25 years of working in Pediatric Cardiology.

They moved to the Villages, FL in 1999 and made every minute of retirement count.

Mary and her infectious smile will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

“Nonny”, as her family called her was known for her love of spending time with her family, cooking, traveling, and enjoying time with friends. Every memory of her will be cherished forever.

Preceded in death by her Louise Giambrone (Mother), Frank Giambrone (Father), 2 sisters Francie Howe and Sally Fuller, a brother Frank Giambrone.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Robert (Bob) Rice, daughter Lori Donalty (son-in-law Bob), son Brian Rice (daughter in-law Tracy), 3 grandchildren, Shawn Donalty, Bailey Rice and Brendan Rice, one sister Angie Good (Larry) and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service and reception will be held for her family and friends at the Savannah Center, 1545 North Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162, Ashley Wilkes Room on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 2 -4 pm.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to:

Ted and Diane Brantley House

17395 Southeast 109th Terrace Road, Summerfield, FL 34491.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Photos