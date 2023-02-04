Robert Allen

46.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 4, 2023
By Staff Report
Robert (Bob) Allen
December 31, 1941 – January 29, 2023

Robert (Bob) Allen, was born in Quincy, Massachusetts and educated at North Quincy High School and Bently College, Boston. He was Vice President (Accounting and Finance) of Patterson, Wylde, and Co., Boston where he worked for 27 years. Three years prior to retirement he owned Rabbit Hill Furniture in Medway, Massachusetts. He lived in Medway and South Yarmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

After retiring to The Villages in Florida, he became vice president of the Palo Alto bowling league and worked on his golf game and pickleball. He was a member of the Irish American Club and the Cape Cod and the Islands Club.

He leaves his wife Elaine (Marble), three sons; Rob of Bridgeport, Connecticut along with his children Kaitlyn and Brendan; Mark of Mendon, Massachusetts along with his wife Kathleen (Wrona) Allen and their two daughters Paige and Lilah; and Kevin of Bedford, New Hampshire along with his wife Elizabeth (Thornton) and their children Maeve, William, Sean and Patrick.

Per Bob’s wishes there will not be any formal services. His ashes will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery in Medway Massachusetts.

