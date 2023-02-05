Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study

More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study.

Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Villager Jim Vaccaro has been a vocal critic of the seeming ambivalence on the part of officials when it comes to the dangers of Morse Boulevard. Last year, a Villager was in her golf cart when she was hit by a van on Morse Boulevard. She later died of injuries suffered in the crash. In 2021, a snowbird in a golf cart was killed after he was leaving the postal station and was struck by a two-seater Mercedes.

Vaccaro said 200 residents, once again wearing red shirts to show their solidarity on this sensitive topic, will be at the CDD 1 Board of Supervisors meeting set for 8 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

This is being touted as an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the study to be undertaken by Kimley-Horn. Feeling they’ve hit a brick wall with Sumter County, which owns Morse Boulevard, CDD 1 supervisors voted to spend more than $100,000 on an independent study. Supervisors have been feeling the pressure from residents who are demanding action.