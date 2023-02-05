Robert Donald Dawson,“Bob”,was born August 21st,1926 in Shakopee, Minnesota to Louis Elmer Dawson and Emma Ball Dawson. He passed away January 31, 2023 at Mission Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care, Oxford, FL.

Bob graduated from Shakopee High School and entered the US Navy that same year at age 17. He served with the Navy Fleet on the USS Compton and USS Widen, destroyers in the South Pacific. He was discharged in1946 and remained in the Navel Reserve at Minneapolis Naval Air Station for the next 16 years. He was an E-6, Machinery Repair Petty Officer First Class.

Bob studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota. He worked in this capacity as well as Quality Control at several Twin City locations as well as in Sweden. He concluded his career, at age 65.

Bob wed Elizabeth Savelkoul on October 3,1946 in Chaska, MN. They raised two daughters, Mary and Kathy, in Shakopee. After the girls graduated from high school, Bob and Betty moved to Edina, MN and then to Burnsville, MN. Bob was an avid bowler. Together they enjoyed square dancing, bridge and traveling in their RV. Betty passed in 2001 after a long battle with lung cancer. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, 2 sisters, his daughter, Kathy, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law.

Bob married Harriet Klausler, an educator who survives him, on February 14, 2003. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews. 2 sons-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Harriet and Bob resided in North Port, FL . Bob enjoyed woodworking and numerous outdoor projects. They traveled in their RV throughout many states and enjoyed trips to Alaska and Hawaii. The couple moved to The Villages, FL in 2013 and then to Oxford, FL.

The Dawsons were active in the Congregational Church of Summerfield. The congregation remembered Bob with a memorial candle and prayer time on February 5, 2023. A memorial brick will be installed at the church on a later date.

Bob will be honored with a Veteran’s Graveside Service and Burial at The Guardian Angels Cemetery, Chaska, MN during the summer, 2023. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Please contact Harriet for further information.