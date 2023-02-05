53.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 5, 2023
type here...

William Vincent Kelly

By Staff Report
William Vincent Kelly
William Vincent Kelly

William Vincent Kelly, Age 83, of The Villages, FL (Formerly of Watertown, CT), died on the 27th of January 2023. He was the husband of Johanna (Kennedy)(Hogan) Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was born January 1, 1940 in Waterbury, son of the late William John and Lorraine (Jackson) Kelly. He was an Army veteran and retired as a Colonel after 23 years of service. During his Army career, assignments included Tactical Training Officer, Platoon Leader, Company Commander, Assistant Inspector General, Inspector General, Battalion Commander and S-3 Maneuver Training Command.

He also retired from Hamilton/Sundstrand, a division of United Technologies, where he had been a College Relations Manager, Manager of Professional and Technical Staffing and Manager of Human Resources and Administration.

A graduate of Sacred Heart High School, the University of Connecticut (BS), and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (MS), he also had extensive military training including Basic Officer Course, Career Officer Course, and Command and General Staff College. An avid golf player, he was a longtime member of Crest brook Golf Course and the Torrington Country Club. He belonged to the Ancient Orders of Hibernians, and the Waterbury Lodge of Elks No 265.

In addition to his wife, he leaves two daughters, a step-son, many nephews, and nieces, as well as grandchildren who called him “Papa -Bill,” and friends everywhere.

“He was getting old and he sat around telling stories of the past. And tho’ sometimes to his neighbors, his tales became a bore; but we’ll hear his tales no more, for old Bill has passed away, and the world’s a little poorer, for a Soldier died today; And the world won’t note his passing, though a soldier died today.” ~Vaincourt

Arrangements are being entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL. Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30am. Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, Florida at 11am.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents of The Villages should come first

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in response to a previous letter writer, contends that residents of The Villages should come first here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

End-of-life decisions

A reader from Leesburg weighs in on the difficulty of navigating end-of-life difficulties. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sentence of Oren Miller is unfair

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the sentence of former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is unfair.

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos