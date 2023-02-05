William Vincent Kelly, Age 83, of The Villages, FL (Formerly of Watertown, CT), died on the 27th of January 2023. He was the husband of Johanna (Kennedy)(Hogan) Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was born January 1, 1940 in Waterbury, son of the late William John and Lorraine (Jackson) Kelly. He was an Army veteran and retired as a Colonel after 23 years of service. During his Army career, assignments included Tactical Training Officer, Platoon Leader, Company Commander, Assistant Inspector General, Inspector General, Battalion Commander and S-3 Maneuver Training Command.

He also retired from Hamilton/Sundstrand, a division of United Technologies, where he had been a College Relations Manager, Manager of Professional and Technical Staffing and Manager of Human Resources and Administration.

A graduate of Sacred Heart High School, the University of Connecticut (BS), and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (MS), he also had extensive military training including Basic Officer Course, Career Officer Course, and Command and General Staff College. An avid golf player, he was a longtime member of Crest brook Golf Course and the Torrington Country Club. He belonged to the Ancient Orders of Hibernians, and the Waterbury Lodge of Elks No 265.

In addition to his wife, he leaves two daughters, a step-son, many nephews, and nieces, as well as grandchildren who called him “Papa -Bill,” and friends everywhere.

“He was getting old and he sat around telling stories of the past. And tho’ sometimes to his neighbors, his tales became a bore; but we’ll hear his tales no more, for old Bill has passed away, and the world’s a little poorer, for a Soldier died today; And the world won’t note his passing, though a soldier died today.” ~Vaincourt

Arrangements are being entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL. Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30am. Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, Florida at 11am.