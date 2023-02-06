65.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 6, 2023
By Staff Report
Earl Dorn, age 77, passed away February 1, 2023, age 77, in Flatwoods, Kentucky. He previously lived in The Villages.

Beloved father of Gail P. (Jason) Jette of Troy, New York, Aaron M. (Rosie) Dorn of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and the late Kathryn M. Dorn. Predeceased by his wife, Shirley A. (Schreiner) Dorn.

Dearest brother of David L. (late Virginia) Dorn, of Williamson, New York, and Marcia D. (Robert) Hillegeer, of Sodus Point, New York. Loving friend of Kathleen M. Shaffer of The Villages, Florida. Earl is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Earl was born in Rochester, New York, to the late F. Leslie “Doc” and Jane (Weeks) Dorn. He grew up in Williamson, New York, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hiking. He attended college in Pennsylvania and became a gunsmith. He returned to Williamson and opened the Apple Town Gun Shop, which he owned for over 20 years. Earl also worked as a professional woodworker and later retired from Xerox, where he worked as a machinist.

Earl was an avid fisherman. He was an inaugural member of an annual fishing trip to Black Lake, New York, with family and friends that continues after 35 years!

Earl’s talents were only outshown by his kindness and caring for others. He was everyone’s friend for life and he will be missed by all.

Memorial services will be conducted in New York and Florida so many of his family and friends can gather to share memories at a later date. Malone Funeral Home in Grayson, KY is in charge of arrangements.

