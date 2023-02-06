John Joseph Andricosky, 76, of The Villages Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home in the Village of Bradford, where he resided with his wife of 39 years Anne Andricosky.

John was born Sept. 3, 1946 in The Bronx, New York, within the sight of Yankee Stadium and his beloved New York Yankees baseball team. He was the son of the late Joseph(retired 1st Grade Detective NYPD and Marie Andricosky). He was drafted in July 1967 and served with the US Army as a finance clerk in Karlsruhe Germany. Upon completion of his military service, he was sworn in as a NYC Police Officer in May 1969 and served for 18 ½ years. He worked in the Special Events Squad, 9th Precinct in Manhattan, Pension Section, Police Academy and 114 Pct., In Queens. He created his own income tax preparation business and with his partner of more than 25 years, Joseph Fedele, established a business consisting of over 4000 clients and endearing and lasting friendships.

He attended St. Jerome’s Catholic School in the Bronx, Power Memorial High School in Manhattan, John Jay College of CUNY, and C.W. Post of Long Island.

John will be deeply missed by is wife Anne, also a former NYC Police Officer; his daughters Christina Dagnello(Jerry), Emily Kuehl, Kathryn Smith(Adam), Margaret(Maggie) Schmetzer(AJ); grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas, Max, Jordan, Jett and soon to arrive Radley, and Peyton.

He is also survived by his siblings: Joanne Del Moral (Tony), Joyce Platti(Carl), Joseph (Jeannine) and James (Jennifer). He also had 9 nieces and nephews: Allison, Carl Jr., Joseph, Melany, Marlana, Anthony, Marissa, Rachel and Grace.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane on Tuesday February 7, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood Florida on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

Donations to American Diabetes Association in honor of John Andricosky, at their website donations..diabetes.org